Texas man held on $1 million bond in Alabama, accused of having sex with minor

FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man faces multiple charges after investigators say he traveled to Fayette County to engage in sex with a minor.
Investigators with the 24th Judicial Circuit arrested 27-year-old Deario Deshawn Bryant on nine felony charges and one misdemeanor Sunday, April 9.
Detectives say Bryant met the victim online and traveled to Fayette County.
The investigation began Sunday after law enforcement officers were notified.
The investigation led to investigators seeking warrants for second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sodomy, possession of child pornography, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, enticing a child to enter a room for immoral purposes, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Bryant is being held in the Fayette County Jail with bond set at a total of $1 million. This case is ongoing, and future charges are possible.
“The investigators with our Sexual Assault and Criminal Investigations Divisions did an outstanding job investigating this matter. At this point, this is a pending criminal case and the investigation is ongoing,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.