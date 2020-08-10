Remote learning childcare programs for parents now available in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents can now sign up for several remote learning programs available in the Tuscaloosa area. The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama, PARA and YMCA of Greater Tuscaloosa leaders all met last week to talk about remote learning program locations for working parents in need of childcare.
Although the times, locations and prices vary slightly, all of the programs will be ran pretty similar at each of the perspective facilities. WBRC stopped by the Benjamin Barnes YMCA Branch Friday to get an idea of how safety practices were being implemented.
Staff there said all of their kids and employees wear masks. The remote learning program will have small groups in separate rooms and tables, with a staff member or two supervising.
They’ve also had to get creative on how physical activity is promoted. “Playing tag is not exactly what, um you can’t play that game first and foremost anymore. Hey let’s wrestle. No you can’t wrestle, you can’t grab. You know we have to push that. A lot of the games have been modified. Instead of playing 5 on 5 basketball, let’s do a shoot around. Each kid is separated and has his or her own ball,” said Nick Baldelli-Boggs with the YMCA Benjamin Barnes Branch.
To register for a remote learning childcare program of your choice check out the links below.
To register for a remote learning program at the YMCA click here.
To register for a remote learning program at PARA click here or contact: Casie Jones at cdjones@tcpara.org
To register for a remote learning program at the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama click here or contact Kim Turner at kim@bgcwestal.org
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.