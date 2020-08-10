Parent protesters lobby Jefferson County Schools to offer in-person choice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A small group of people gathered today in front of the Jefferson County Schools administration building advocating for students to return to school in person.
Jefferson County Schools made the call to start virtually at least for the first nine weeks and some parents say they feel they had the choice taken from them.
Roughly a dozen adults and kids held signs saying "reopen Jefferson County Schools."
Organizer Heather Shields says they took a survey that she feels was ultimately ignored.
“As parents, we feel that we need to have a voice,” said Shields.
She says the lack of a choice, now necessitates drastic sacrifices.
“As parents we are frustrated, some of us have to quit our jobs, we have to figure out how to keep the income that we need to pay our bills,” said Shields.
Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said earlier this month that about 80 percent of parents took the survey and that half wanted remote learning.
“Let the remainder go online if that’s what they want, but we need to be given that option and not be streamlined into one choice,” she said.
Those who protested the choice said that ultimately, some parents will have to choose between working and teaching their children.
“It’s not a choice that some are going to be able to make and some children are going to be left at home alone,” said Shields.
Jefferson County Public Schools issued a statement this evening saying the following about the protest:
“We fully support people expressing their First Amendment rights. We are having to make very difficult decisions, and we respect different viewpoints. At this time we are not considering a change in our plans, but we are always monitoring the situation and consulting with public health officials. The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff remain our top priority.”
