New Tuscaloosa hotel worries about a fall without football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses in Tuscaloosa are hoping to avoid what other college towns are dealing with - a fall season without college football.
Barden Smedberg showed off his new boutique hotel on Monday - the Ivory Dynasty by Collodge.
He’s happy with the Alabama-themed décor of the rooms, but admits his timing to open during the pandemic could have been better.
“I think in the history of the works, I picked the worst time to open a hotel,” said Smedberg.
It opened at the end of May. Smedberg believes COVID-19 has made life hard for a lot of businesses in college towns.
“From Starkville to Oxford to College Station, Bentonville to Tuscaloosa, we’re losing restaurants, we’re losing businesses. So I hope it can be salvaged,” said Smedberg.
Barkley Garret, Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, says Alabama football has an economic impact of up to $200 million in Tuscaloosa.
“I don’t know if all our businesses will be able to weather that storm. Some will very likely close if they don’t see a significant impact come August or September,” said Garret.
Smedberg is operating as if there will be a season, for now.
“I commend the SEC for trying so hard to salvage this football season and I hope they can,” said Smedberg.
Smedberg says if games are cancelled, people who have reserved rooms on those weekends will get refunds.
