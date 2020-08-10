The most popular meteor shower of 2020 peaking through Thursday!

A typical year brings roughly 45-75 meteors, or shooting stars, per hour to the night sky during the shower’s peak. Sometimes, though, the Perseids can really show off and produce upwards of 100+ meteors per hour. It’s important to remember that not all of these are will be seen by you as you watch. While looking up over the next few nights, we would say be ready to see upwards of 20-30 per hour in Alabama.