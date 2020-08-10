Montgomery man faces 21 new child sex charges in different county

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man who was recently arrested by the Montgomery Police Department on two counts of child sex abuse is facing multiple new charges in a different county.
David Justice is now charged with 21 new counts out of Blount County, located north of Birmingham.
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said Justice is charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and one count of first-degree sodomy.
Court documents confirm the two investigations are connected and that the victim is the same child.
Justice was being held on a $60,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility but court documents confirm he has since been transferred to the Blount County Jail. The jail’s listing indicates that happened late Friday evening.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office has filed a motion to increase Justice’s bond due to the latest arrest, calling him a flight risk and a danger to the community.
Bailey’s office said Justice, who has strong ties to the Blount County area, including a residence there, should surrender his passport and be required to wear an ankle monitor while on bond.
Justice is currently being held in the Blount County Jail without bond.
