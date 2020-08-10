Man dead after wreck involving car, motorcycle in McCalla

MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says a man has died after a collision involving an automobile and motorcycle in McCalla Monday afternoon.
Deputies were called to the intersection of McAshan Drive and Jefferson Metropolitan Parkway in McCalla around 12:45 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a Toyota Camry and a motorcycle had collided.
Authorities say the 22-year-old male driver of the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the wreck.
