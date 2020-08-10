‘It bothers them to think we might not have a season’: JSU and Troy coaches on COVID-19 and football

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University head football coach John Grass and Troy University coach Chip Lindsey spoke out Monday about COVID-19 and the future of college football.
Grass, whose Gamecocks practiced Monday, said it’s been difficult to navigate football right now because it changes daily. He said he does believe this week will hold a lot of information and hopefully some answers about fall sports.
Grass said the guys are not immune to the changes and the information because they get it immediately on their phones and devices. He said some players are bothered mentally by the state of college football right now.
Lindsay tweeted Monday he met with the leaders of the Trojans team and they want to play. Lindsey said the players have put in the work on the field and they have followed all the safety protocols.
Grass said he will enjoy every practice he has with the team.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.