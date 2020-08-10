First Alert: Increasing storm chances this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. There’s a small chance we could see some patchy fog in a few spots. Visibility could be reduced to two miles or less. First Alert AccuTrack is mostly dry this morning, but we are watching a few showers to our north. It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the triple digits. Heat advisories have already been issued for areas to our north and west for parts of North Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas. There’s a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms to form this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will help steer systems to our northwest to the southeast today and tomorrow. With northwest flow, we could see some organized clusters of storms move into parts of east Alabama and North Georgia later today. Those storms that form have the potential to become strong or severe today. The main threat will be strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and hail.