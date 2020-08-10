First Alert: Increasing storm chances this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. There’s a small chance we could see some patchy fog in a few spots. Visibility could be reduced to two miles or less. First Alert AccuTrack is mostly dry this morning, but we are watching a few showers to our north. It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the triple digits. Heat advisories have already been issued for areas to our north and west for parts of North Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas. There’s a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms to form this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will help steer systems to our northwest to the southeast today and tomorrow. With northwest flow, we could see some organized clusters of storms move into parts of east Alabama and North Georgia later today. Those storms that form have the potential to become strong or severe today. The main threat will be strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and hail.
Tuesday’s Forecast: Tuesday will likely be another hot day with temperatures starting in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s. We are introducing a 40% chance for scattered storms tomorrow. Storms that form will be hit or miss. Several spots could stay dry, but other areas could see heavy rainfall.
First Alert For Strong Storms This Week: With plenty of heat and humidity sticking around for the remainder of the week, storms will have the potential to become strong or possibly severe. The main concern will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail. The best times to see strong storms will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. With a wet pattern setting up this week, I would not be surprised to see showers and storms linger into the overnight hours. Heat And Humidity Continues: Temperatures will remain slightly above average through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will likely climb into the triple digits through the middle part of the week. With more clouds and higher rain chances Thursday and Friday, temperatures will likely trend near average with highs in the lower 90s. If you have to work outside over a long period of time, try to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated. Humidity will remain high over the next five to six days.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the higher rain chances expected by the middle and end of the week. Rain chances are expected to climb around 70% Thursday and Friday. A few strong storms are possible during this time period. Main threat will be gusty winds and lightning. Rain chances will continue into Saturday, but I think we trend drier by Sunday and next Monday with rain chances dropping to 20-30%.Tropical Update: The tropics are mostly quiet, but we are watching a disturbance well out into the Atlantic that has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. Conditions look favorable for development in the short term. If this system receives a name, it would be called Josephine. Models hint that as it approaches the Caribbean, conditions will become less favorable for development. We will watch this disturbance and keep you updated throughout the week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
