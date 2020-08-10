City of Morris creating an inclusive park for kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Joe Plyant is working with the city of Morris to bring an inclusive park for kids in the community.
The park will include sensory seats, safety surfacing, and a zip line space that will hold the weight of a wheelchair, sensory seats, and more.
Only a few parks like this are in the state of Alabama and Mayor Joe Plyant says this is something he’s wanted for quite some time.
“I’ve wanted to bring a park like this here since I was on the city council,” says Mayor Joe Plyant. “My kids are all grown, but the kids here still deserve this.”
Signs are in place for the future home of the park and several families in the area are excited for what’s to come.
“I want something where all children can play at the park. Not just one child,” says Mayor Joe Plyant. “I want it for the whole community. Not just for part of the community.”
The city is applying for grants and sponsorships. They are also accepting donations to fund the cost of park. To make a donation, visit their GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.