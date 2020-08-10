Christmas Village Festival Birmingham 2020 canceled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much this summer, and Monday organizers announced the Christmas Village Festival Birmingham has been canceled for 2020.
Here is the full Facebook post:
Dear Friends,
We were hoping to start the Christmas Season off with joy and happiness. This year has been a roller coaster, but we wanted so much to have a great Christmas Village. After months of planning and re-planning our hearts are broken to announce the Christmas Village Festival Birmingham must be cancelled. We have been trying for months to work with guidelines so that everyone would have a positive, healthy, and successful show. There is no way to meet the numerous guidelines and everyone have a fun shopping experience. The guidelines limit the number of customers allowed in the show and they limit the number of booths allowed. This means our customers would be extremely disappointed that all their favorite vendors could not attend.
Your 2020 ticket will be accepted for the 2021 show!
If you prefer to have a refund you may:Mail your tickets to us. Please include your name and mailing information. A refund will be mailed back to you. Our address is:Christmas Village FestivalP O Box 101441Birmingham, AL 35210
Our outlets will be able to process refunds starting August 14.
Alabama Wholesale 1820 Valley Road Trussville, Al 35173 Hours Tues – Fri 10am – 5pm Sat 10am-4pm
The Clothes Tree 2880 Old Rocky Ridge Road Birmingham 35243 Hours Mon.-Sat. 11am-5pm
Oh My Sole 4045 Helena Road Helena Alabama 35080 Hours Tues. – Sat. 9am-4pm28:20 (new location) 129 Oak Street Mountain Brook Al 35213 Hours Tues. – Sat. 9am – 4pm
Your friends at Christmas Village wish you all a safe, healthy, and less emotional New Year!
See you at Cottontail’s Arts Crafts & Gift Show,
Lisa Fullilove
