Christmas Village Festival Birmingham 2020 canceled

We were hoping to start the Christmas Season off with joy and happiness. This year has been a roller coaster, but we wanted so much to have a great Christmas Village. After months of planning and re-planning our hearts are broken to announce the Christmas Village Festival Birmingham must be cancelled. We have been trying for months to work with guidelines so that everyone would have a positive, healthy, and successful show. There is no way to meet the numerous guidelines and everyone have a fun shopping experience. The guidelines limit the number of customers allowed in the show and they limit the number of booths allowed. This means our customers would be extremely disappointed that all their favorite vendors could not attend.