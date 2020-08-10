‘Can we play? I don’t know’: SEC leaders, players on playing football this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the best advice he’s received since COVID-19 started was “Be patient. Take time when making decisions.”
With reports the Big 10 would cancel football in the fall, several team leaders and players joined Sankey Monday in talking about what could happen.
This is part of Sankey’s tweet: “Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying.”
Players from Alabama and Auburn tweeted Sunday and Monday about wanting to play and feeling safe to play. They are using #WeWantToPlay.
No word on when a decision, if any, could be made about the fall future of SEC college football.
