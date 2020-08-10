Brenda’s famous biscuits

(WBRC) - Brenda Gantt began her career as a teacher. After graduating from Tuscaloosa County High, she taught first in the Tuscaloosa County School System, then after moving from her hometown of Northport to her husband’s home in Covington county, she taught school there until her retirement.
But her life as a teacher was just beginning.
“One day I was just cooking lunch,” says Mrs. Gantt, “And I thought, ‘Well, I’m just going to hold my phone up right here and I’m going to get my biscuit bowl, and I’m going to make these biscuits on my little Facebook and I’m going to put it on there.’”
“My little 500 people I had on my Facebook, I guess they all shared it and they shared it and they shared it and within two weeks it had hit a million views, and I think right now it’s at 3-million views and America is making biscuits!”
Here’s how it’s done, The Brenda Gantt Way:
"I keep all my flour in a bowl. I don't put it in the refrigerator. I grease this big black iron skillet and I don't measure 'cause my Momma didn't measure and her Momma didn't measure. Get you some whole buttermilk, shake it and then you pour it in the little 'bird-nest' in the middle of the flour and you make your dough."
“Turn that dough a time or two, not much. You want your biscuits close together, and that way they don’t have any way to go but up. Turn your oven on 500 degrees. I put them on the middle shelf. Some people are afraid to put their oven that high, but if they hadn’t meant for you to cook on 500, they wouldn’t have put it on there.”
Within minutes, breakfast is served!
Mrs. Gantt also operates a Bed and Breakfast, The Cottle House, just outside Andalusia, and she always treats guests to a fresh pan of biscuits, but before breakfast, a blessing.
“Lord, we come thanking you today for all your great and mighty blessings.”
She’s also moved on from biscuits to instructional videos of other Southern staples: dumplings, sausage, fried chicken, barbecue baked beans, meatloaf and peanut brittle, just to name a few.
Meanwhile, she’s approaching 700,000 Facebook followers and counting.
“You know Scripture tells us that the older are supposed to teach the younger. It says that and I’m trying to do that,” Gantt said.
And some would say Brenda’s biscuits are a spiritual experience.
