Alabama requests to host a presidential debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Commission on Presidential Debates has slated three meetings between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of November’s election.
But several state leaders are working to expand the number to four with a request that an additional, early debate be held in Alabama.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, along with House and Senate majority leaders Nathaniel Ledbetter and Greg Reed, have asked the commission to set up another debate “in order to continue preserving fairness and transparency in this year’s presidential election.”
The three men said an Alabama debate could be held in September, adding that “unfortunately, by the time the first presidential debate happens on September 29, 2020, voters in Alabama will have already started voting.” Their letter continued, “Alabamans who vote early deserve the same opportunity afforded to other states to hear the two competing visions for our country and make a well-Informed decision when casting their vote at the ballot box - especially when one candidate has spent the duration of the campaign avoiding voters and questions from the press.”
The confirmed debates include one on Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio; a second on Oct. 15 at the Arsht Center in Miami, Florida; and a final debate on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
It’s unclear if or when the commission will respond to the request for an Alabama event. The letter does not include any indication of where the proposed debate would happen.
The full letter reads:
Dear Members of the Commission, In order to continue preserving fairness and transparency in this year’s presidential election, we are writing today to request that an additional, earlier debate be held in our home state of Alabama, this September. Alabamians will be some of the first voters to cast a ballot in the presidential election, and it is imperative that we hear from both candidates.
As you are aware, presidential debates are a critical part of the electoral process. Unlike television ads or pre-written speeches, debates give Americans a firsthand look at each candidate’s own policies and Intellect in an unscripted setting. They allow voters to hear the candidates’ platforms firsthand and give candidates the opportunity to respond to the tough questions at the forefront of every voter’s mind.
We must give voters a fair chance in an already unprecedented election, and we ask that you consider adding an additional, earlier debate in Alabama, this September. This monumental election will determine the very future of our nation. The least we can do is equip voters with the facts necessary to aid them in electing the next President of the United States.
