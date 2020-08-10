ADPH explains data issues on COVID-19 dashboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The dashboard updates at 10 a.m. during the week, but Monday morning - only some of the data was in.
The numbers showed quite the jump in COVID cases in Montgomery and Mobile. ADPH has experienced some lags in data due to software issues before, and today's numbers were a combination of two factors -- the software and the labs themselves.
One of the more alarming numbers was a lack of testing data, which has been since been properly updated to rise from just a few thousand to more than 18,000.
“We have been having a couple of labs input some historic lab data into our system, this is the issue that you deal with when you are dealing with a system that is receiving the data and a lot of the data in real time,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.
Landers says any numbers on the dashboard are always preliminary and subject to change.
