Woman shot and killed in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 17000 block of Poplar Springs Road for a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to reports, Tuscaloosa deputies and Brookwood PD arrived on the scene where they found the victim deceased with visible traumatic injuries.
43-year-old Stephanie Megan-Sheppard is identified as the victim.
Deputies say her husband, James William Sheppard, age 42, was home alone with his wife at the time of her death.
The Violent Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and determined that Sheppard admitted to shooting his wife.
James Sheppard was charged for the killing of his wife and was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
No further information has been released as this is still an ongoing investigation.
