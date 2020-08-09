Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Afternoon heat indices may approach 105 degrees briefly during the afternoon across portions of Central Alabama today and tomorrow.
Meanwhile, another weather disturbance will continue moving east today from the Mississippi River Valley which will increase rain chances as far as the Tennessee Valley but most of the resulting increase in shower and thunderstorm activity will remain to our north. However the stationary front to the south will move north as a warm front through the day meaning a few more showers possible although rain activity will remain isolated to scattered at best with better rain chances to the south where moisture is more abundant.
As previously mentioned with highs at 95 or higher Heat Index Values may briefly exceed 105 degrees across portions of West and South Alabama for the next couple of days. Moisture will continue increasing which will bring higher rain chances this week. This increase along with a series of weather disturbances will keep rain chances high into next weekend and with the increase in humidity coupled with rising temperatures expect Triple Digit Heat Index Values to continue as well.
Stay well hydrated and take proper precautions dealing with the ongoing heat in the coming days.
