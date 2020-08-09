A man shot in killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies responded to a call of a person shot early Sunday morning.
According to deputies, the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Utica Place in Mulga around 2:00 a.m.
Deputies arrived on the scene where they found a 25-year-old, male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.
Detectives say that Cameron De’Shawn Moore, age 19, got into an argument with the victim. When the argument escalated, Moore shot the victim and fled the scene.
Moore was apprehended and placed in the Jefferson County Jail where he is held on a $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.