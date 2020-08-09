Florence Police officer killed in off duty wreck

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are grieving the death of one of their own. Jason Novak was killed in a car crash late Saturday night. He was off duty when the crash happened.
State Troopers say the wreck happened at 10:53 p.m. on Pine Street in Florence, near the campus of UNA. Novak was killed when the BMW he was driving collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by 56-year-old Laiken Paige Owen of Florence. Officer Novak was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence for treatment but died from his injuries at the hospital. Owen was also transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Officer Novak served the Florence Police Department for over 20 years.
