Florence Police officer killed in off duty wreck

State Troopers say the wreck happened at 10:53 p.m. on Pine Street in Florence, near the campus of UNA. Novak was killed when the BMW he was driving collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by 56-year-old Laiken Paige Owen of Florence. Officer Novak was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence for treatment but died from his injuries at the hospital. Owen was also transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.