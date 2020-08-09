Birmingham police working shooting investigation; off-duty officer shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: 1:44 a.m. - Birmingham police say six people, including an off-duty Birmingham Police Department officer, were shot and one person was killed in a shooting at a motorcycle club in Ensley. Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin with Birmingham Police says the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday.
Mauldin says officers responded to a call of shots fired at the #1 Stunnas Motor Sport Club on 18th Street in Ensley. When they arrived, Maudlin says officers found six people had been shot. Mauldin says one of those shot has died. That person’s identity has not been released.
Mauldin says one of the people shot was an off-duty Birmingham Police officer, who was patronizing the motorcycle club. Sgt. Mauldin says the unidentified officer has non-life threatening injuries.
Mauldin says no one has been arrested and there are no suspects. Mauldin says roads in a two block radius around the motorcycle club have been blocked by officers. He says the Alabama Bureau of Investigations is the lead agency investigating the shooting. Mauldin says anyone with information about what happened can call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers.
