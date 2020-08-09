Authorities: 2 Jacksonville men killed man after giving him a ride

Arrest warrant affidavits were presented to 369th District Judge Michael Davis. Judge Davis issued warrants for Branton and Rusk Thursday afternoon. Upon obtaining warrants, Cherokee County investigators, and Texas Rangers arrested Branton and Rusk on the charge of Capital Murder . Both Branton and Rusk were placed into the Cherokee County Jail where they were arraigned on the charge of Capital Murder by Justice of the Peace Phillip Grimes. Judge Grimes set both Branton and Rusk bonds at $1,000,000.