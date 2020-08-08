Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a rainy end to the week in some areas we will see diminishing rain chances heading into the weekend with more of the higher moisture content in the air shifting to the south. After early morning lows in the muggy 70-75 degree range afternoon highs will top our even hotter than Friday with highs ranging from 93-99 degrees this afternoon.
The extended forecast looks to bring increasing moisture back into the area with rain chances increasing with even greater rain chances from mid week through Friday with rain likely each afternoon from Wednesday through the end of the week. The area of low pressure associated with the front which was the focusing area for Fridays rain will move east allowing for the increased moisture moving in from the west as the typical summer weather pattern for August continues.
The development of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue heading into next weekend and although rain chances will remain isolated through the weekend, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be increasing through next week.
