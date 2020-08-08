Hoover dads help clean up schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools were full of dads Saturday morning doing their part to help students and teachers before they return.
Known as the Hoover City Dad Brigade, the event was created in 2015 by Hoover City Councilman Derrick Murphy.
Dads go to every school in the Hoover district to perform a variety of tasks.
Most years, that includes inside and out, but this time, it's a little different.
Lead organizer for Rocky Ridge Elementary School John Tschudin says that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they are focusing on cleaning up other areas around the school.
"With social distancing and everybody having to wear masks, fresh air is key. The front of the school here at Rocky Ridge is typically not used as much, but this year it will, so we are focusing on the areas that the kids will be using," said Tschudin.
According to Tschudin, the number of volunteers this year is the biggest ever. They plan to be back again next year as well.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.