Tuscaloosa City Schools meal service program ending Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools’ summer meal service will end after August 10th. That means parents have until Monday to get a week’s worth of meals for their children if needed.
Tuscaloosa City Schools curbside grab and go breakfast and lunch locations include the following:
- The Alberta School of Performing Arts
- Central High
- Woodland Forrest Elementary
- Northridge Middle
- Skyland Elementary
- Central Elementary
The school district is waiting until the federal government provides guidance on how they will allow meal programs like these to operate during the regular school year.
School begins August 20th remotely for the first nine weeks for Tuscaloosa City Schools.
