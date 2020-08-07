Tuscaloosa church gives away free masks for those concerned about COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Churches have been helping people in the community for years. Friday, one church stepped up to provide masks to people who needed them.
“We invite all of the community in our area to come through,” Riva McAlpine said. And many people took church members up on the offer. Cars lined up early for the free mask giveaway hosted by Tuscaloosa’s St. Peter AME Zion Church Friday afternoon.
“All churches need to follow suit. I won’t call a particular area a hot spot. But I appreciate what Rev. Campbell and them are doing,” according to Jonny Peoples before he got a mask. Members of the congregation’s Christian education department handed free masks to people during a drive through giveaway.
“Well of course due to the pandemic, we definitely want to help the community and stopping the spread of COVID-19,” McAlpine continued.
They wanted to make sure people had as many masks as they might need. Tuscaloosa continues to be under a mandatory mask ordinance and schools are set to open a few weeks from now.
“Anything that’s free or will help to offset this epidemic we need to take advantage of it,” Peoples added.
The church was prepared to give away more than 300 masks including some for kids.
