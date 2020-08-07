St. Elias Lebanese Food Festival in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a Birmingham tradition and the show is still going on this summer for the St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church annual Lebanese food festival.
The festival this year is a drive through/takeout only with new hours.
Event leaders consulted with the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH), before making the call to continue as a drive through festival.
NEW FESTIVAL HOURS: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Friday and Saturday, August 7 – 8, 2020.
St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church is located at 836 8th Street, South, between University Blvd. and 10th Avenue South.
NEW DRIVE THROUGH OPTION: There will be a drive through option in the main church parking lot for those wishing to place and pick up orders without leaving their car. You will see signs directing traffic.
TAKEOUT: There will be an option available for walk up/takeout orders located on the south side of the church where it has been in previous festivals. There will be one way in and one way out with signs and safety tape as a guide.
FOOD/ MERCHANDISE MENU: We will offer a limited menu that will include three plate options consisting of kibbee, spinach pies, meat pies, beans, rice, and pita bread. A dessert sampler will also be offered with an assortment of sweets available for purchase. • #1 – Deluxe plate (3 pieces of kibbee, spinach pie, beans, rice, bread) - $16 • #2 – Meat Pie plate (2 meat pies, beans, rice, bread) - $14 • #3 – Vegetarian plate (2 spinach pies, beans, rice, bread) - $12 • Dessert Sampler - $25 • Souvenir cup (empty) - $2 • Shirts - $10 • Hats - $10 • Cookbook - $25 Payment: ONLY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS will be accepted for payment.
ONLINE SILENT AUCTION: The silent auction this year will be offered online and will feature a variety of interesting items. The Silent Auction will close online Saturday, August 8th at 7PM.
VIRTUAL EVENTS: There will be a multitude of other virtual events for you and the family to enjoy during the two days of the festival, from virtual tours of the Church to other fun activities.
You can go to www.steliasfestival.com for more information.
