Private schools share plans to reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting kids back to school is top of mind for pretty much everyone right now. We’ve heard a lot about what public schools are doing to prepare, but what are private schools doing?
School leaders at Hilltop Montessori School and Alabama Waldorf School said they have solid plans to reopen, and because their class sizes are smaller, they’re welcoming students back for in-person instruction.
School bells will be ringing on Monday morning, welcoming students at Hilltop Montessori.
The school’s leader, Michele Wilensky, said with state guidelines constantly changing, navigating this pandemic has been rough.
“So, in every classroom the children are socially distanced six feet,” Wilensky explained.
“We’re fortunate we’re in a big campus with two separate buildings on seven acres. So, with large classrooms to start, that was actually quite easy for us to do,” Wilensky said.
Wearing face coverings was also a hot button issue at the school, but Wilensky said they now have full parent support.
“What has happened, and it’s been a beautiful thing, is children three and up are wearing masks,” Wilensky said.
Meanwhile, some students at the Alabama Waldorf School will return to the classroom on August 19th.
“Right now, based on the numbers that we have been keeping track of over the summer, our pre-school program, which is nursery and kindergarten, will be starting on campus on August 19th with a lot of different safety protocols that we’ve put into place,” said Communications Director for Alabama Waldorf, Cassia Kesler.
“And then our grades program, first grade though seventh grade, will be starting remotely via Google Classroom,” Kesler said.
Both schools said they’ve seen an uptick in interested parents this year as more guidelines for reopening schools came out, but space is limited.
“Under normal circumstances, you’d be glad to see new friends and have them come. Maybe families that hadn’t considered Montessori education might be very interested, but with limited size and space in the classroom and ensuring that six feet, we just made that hard decision to close it,” Wilensky said.
Both schools are keeping their students in cohorts, so the various grades and classrooms won’t be able to intermingle to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
