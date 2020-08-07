Miles College football season moved to spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the SIAC suspending all fall sports, Miles College still tried to play this fall, but said one announcement from the NCAA helped them make the decision to push it to spring.
Miles College was holding out hope to play football this fall, but said scheduling got in the way of having a season.
“Once we found out the conference that we were trying to schedule games with started to play a conference-only schedule, and then some of the conferences were moving to the spring so it kind of limited us,” said Miles College Athletics Director and head football coach Reginald Ruffin.
Ruffin said the main factor to moving the season to spring was the NCAA’s decision to cancel all Division II Fall Championships this week and his players were in full support of the college’s decision.
“They knew exactly the health standpoint of why we are making this decision. Almost every player has been impacted by this deadly virus with their family members contracting it. They were fine with it. I think if we were to play in the summer, they’d be ready for the summer,” Ruffin added.
Miles College will play a conference-only schedule in the spring and hopes to have a finalized schedule in September. Until then, the Golden Bears will treat this fall like the off season.
“All of our weight training will be outside now around the football field so we’re excited about that to see how that goes because we didn’t want to confine the groups in a small space,” said Ruffin.
Coach Ruffin is excited about the spring season, but said he still has some concerns as far as staffing games with all the other spring sports going on at the same time, and the quick turnaround to play in the fall. “I do have some concerns, but we will continue to monitor the situation as the safety and health of our players is number one,” said Ruffin.
