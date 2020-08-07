Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office employees still looking for promised hazard pay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Jefferson County deputies and other personnel are wanting to know where their hazard pay is. The Jefferson County Commission approved the $50 a day increase back in July.
A lot of Jefferson County workers in the Sheriff’s office would be getting the money. It’s retroactive from March 1 to April 30. WBRC was told it’s coming soon, but it’s taking time to add it on to everyone’s check.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and other workers at the Sheriff’s office were considered at-risk during the beginning of the pandemic. The county commission voted to allow the $50 per day hazard pay.
“We are trying really hard to get it squared away as soon as possible. We are asking for patience. It’s just a process - we have a lot of employees we are trying to get it taken care of for,” Sgt. Joni Money said.
This money will go to more than 500 employees for the retroactive period. A small percentage will continue to get it after April 30. “Through Sept 30, sergeants, control room operators, and deputies will be receiving this pay for an extended period of time,” said Sgt. Money.
This week, the Jefferson County Commission approved CARES money for the Sheriff to take care of COVID issues at the jail.
“When you think about the exposure we have in the jail and if there is any type of infection, it would spread very rapidly,” Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said.
The jail will be getting more body scanners, outdoor booking stations, and non-contact ID bracelets which could be useful in another outbreak.
“If we get another case of COVID, then we can track who they’ve actually been in contact covering that time period,” Money said.
Sgt. Money said the Sheriff’s office is grateful to the county commission for the CARES funding. $70 million of the original $115 million has been appropriated to various cities, agencies, and businesses.
