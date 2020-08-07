Hokes Bluff man accused of asking child if she wanted a job in adult porn

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Hokes Bluff man was arrested and is accused of sending a message to a 14-year-old girl asking if she wanted a job in adult pornography.
David Wayne Morris, 48, was arrested on August 4 and charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Morris has a bond set at $75,000 surety.
Upon release, conditions of his bond will be no contact with the victim or anyone under 18 years old. Morris cannot have any internet, smartphone, or other electronic devices while out on bond.
