Health department fielding hundreds of calls about restaurants violating “safer at home” orders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On a weekend with nice weather, local patios have been busy with patrons, which health officials still say is the safest bet.
“If you’re going to do it, that would be the way to do it,” said Bruce Braden at the JCDH.
The current rules are that restaurants have to keep tables six feet apart, workers have to wear masks and no buffets or self-service options are allowed.
The health department is hearing that there are places breaking the rules.
“We’ve had six hundred calls since the start of, well about the middle of March,” said Braden.
The reasons people call and report restaurants vary.
“Not enforcing social distancing, employees not wearing masks.” Said Braden.
The calls are referred to the disease control division, and the focus is education.
"We are taking an educational approach and trying to get them to comply and not taking an enforcement approach unless absolutely a last resort."
He says the safest option is still getting food to go.
