Gov. Ivey awards $100 Million of CARES Act Funding to Nursing Homes and Hospitals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) -$100 million from CARES Act money is headed to support two grant programs for nursing homes and hospitals around the state. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the money Friday. One of the organizations is the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
Up to $50 million will be for operational costs like PPE, cleaning, and personnel costs for those who help take care of the most vulnerable in our state.
“We’re very appreciative of Governor Ivey allocating these funds to nursing homes. They’re a lot of unexpected expenses that come along with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a lot of ongoing expenses and this will help us meet that financial burden,”John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association said.
Matson says the funding will allow caregivers and nursing home administrators to focus on taking care of their residents and taking care of employees instead of worrying about how to make ends.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.