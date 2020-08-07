Georgia man pleads guilty to traveling to Alabama to engage in sexual contact with minor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Georgia man pleaded guilty Friday to traveling to Alabama with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor.
35-year-old William Park Winston pleaded guilty to one-count of travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact. According to court documents, the defendant drove from Georgia to Alabama to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 15 year old girl.
Winston reserved an Airbnb in Huntsville and arranged for an Uber to transport the girl from her residence to him. The Uber driver became concerned for the minor and called 911.
U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations along with the Huntsville Police Department investigated the case.
