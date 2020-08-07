FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures this weekend

Tropical Update: The entire Atlantic Ocean remains quiet this morning with nothing expected to develop over the next 48 hours. We will likely see a lull in tropical activity for the next week or two, but activity could increase by the second half of this month as we enter the peak of the hurricane season. NOAA issued their latest outlook for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season yesterday. They are calling for an extremely active season with 19-25 named storms. They are now forecasting 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. Based on their forecast, we could go through the entire 2020 Atlantic storm names and enter the Greek alphabet to name the storms. The only and last time this occurred was in 2005. Let’s hope they are either wrong or that these storms stay over open waters and away from land.