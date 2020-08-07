FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. We are monitoring spotty showers on our First Alert AccuTrack Radar for parts of Georgia and Arkansas, but we remain dry. We should see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. When you factor in a little bit of humidity, feels like temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s. We are adding a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm for parts of east Alabama this afternoon and evening. Most spots will remain dry today. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
First Alert For Hot Temperatures This Weekend: The big story in the short term will be the hot temperatures building across Central Alabama. The weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the mid 90s. With increasing humidity levels over the weekend, feels like temperatures could approach the triple digits. I doubt we will approach heat advisory criteria which typically means feels like temperature climb at or above 105°F. If you plan on working outdoors for a long period of time, plan to take several breaks and stay hydrated.
Weekend Rain Chances: Rain chances look very limited over the next couple of days. A stray shower or two will be possible in east Alabama Saturday, but the majority of us will likely stay dry. Isolated storms will be possible for anyone on Sunday, but the rain chance will remain at 20%. You will likely have to water the garden/lawn this weekend. Best times to water the yard will be in the morning and late evening hours.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the increase in higher rain chances next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday through Thursday. Models are inconsistent on the timing and coverage of showers and storms, but at least we will have several opportunities to see a little bit of rain. Storms that form next week will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Despite slightly higher rain chances, we will likely remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to mid 70s.
Tropical Update: The entire Atlantic Ocean remains quiet this morning with nothing expected to develop over the next 48 hours. We will likely see a lull in tropical activity for the next week or two, but activity could increase by the second half of this month as we enter the peak of the hurricane season. NOAA issued their latest outlook for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season yesterday. They are calling for an extremely active season with 19-25 named storms. They are now forecasting 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. Based on their forecast, we could go through the entire 2020 Atlantic storm names and enter the Greek alphabet to name the storms. The only and last time this occurred was in 2005. Let’s hope they are either wrong or that these storms stay over open waters and away from land.
