Dansby Foods supercenter planned for old Walmart in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) -They’re calling it an economic engine for Fairfield. The old Walmart supercenter on Aronov Drive will be the home of a new Dansby Foods Center. Birmingham Native and former Auburn and NFL star Karlos Dansby is behind it.
“We understand the dynamics. I want to call it the epidemic inside the pandemic that nobody’s really talking about and that’s hunger and how the state of Alabama is in this crisis right now and we got to do our part and we stepping up to the plate,” Dansby said.
In addition to a grocery store, a food distribution center, business development center, and medical clinic will be inside the over 180,000 square foot facility. Dansby is also in the process of opening up three or four more grocery stores on the west side of town. One location is the old Winn Dixie in Five Points West. They’re also planning for growth around the stores.
“We’re working together to actually enhance the community not just building a store, but also building homes, removing dilapidated properties and bringing the community back to its original standard om what every citizen should have,” Teddy Holloway, President of Dansby Foods said.
With their economic playbook already in motion, Dansby and his team, along with the city of Fairfield are hoping this new venture turns into a big win for everyone.
“If this is going to be the starting point, it’s not going to be the finishing point. So we got a lot of work to do. We’re excited about it and we’re just glad to be that pillar and that foundation to start this thing off,” Dansby said.
Dansby is hoping to create 300 to 400 jobs at that Fairfield location. We’re told it could be up and running sometime in the second quarter of next year.
