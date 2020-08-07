Birmingham City Schools move coaches around to help keep High School football players safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local athletic department said they are going to do everything they can to protect the players.
More than 40 coaches have been added to the fields for Birmingham City Schools High School football teams.
Athletic Director, Henry Pope, said the department moved middle school coaches to high school teams. The coaches will help coach, keep the players distanced, and keep masks on players at all times.
Pope said players are no longer sharing towels, water bottles, clothes, or equipment and they’ve started checking the players temperatures too.
Pope said the district will implement any safety measure necessary to keep players on the fields.
“If that means that our athletes can have a safe environment where they can perform and actually able to display their talents, then we will do it,” Pope said. “Whatever it takes to give them an opportunity and a platform for them to perform, then we want them to have that option.”
Pope said the same safety measures from practice will be implemented on game days.
Birmingham City Schools first home game is set for August 21st.
