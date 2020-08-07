Birmingham City Schools limiting the amount of fans in the stadium for High School football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On a normal game day. Birmingham City Schools can see anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 fans per game, but this season, they’ll only allow about 1,000 people in the stands.
“It’s going to look very, very, very different for our spectators,” BCS Director of Athletics, Henry Pope, said.
Pope said only 20% of fans are going to be allowed in, meaning almost 3,000 fewer people.
“We are actually going to have 60-40,” Pope said. “60% for home teams and 40% available for the visiting team.”
All tickets will be bought online, making it easy for the district to keep track of the head count. Spectators will show a QR code on their phones.
“We are going to try to ensure that we are not going to have a big crowd of people trying to come into the stadium or move around the stadium,” Pope said.
Concessions won’t be sold this year and Pope says the department is losing 80% of revenue. He said it is used for more than just football games and equipment.
“We have to use that to fund, a lot of our non-revenue sports, that’s where the funding comes from, from the money we generate through football,” Pope said.
Pope says they plan to stream games online for the first time. It’ll bring in extra money and help fans who can’t come out.
“This is a fluid discussion,” Pope said. “Today, we are saying 20%, something could happen tomorrow and we could say look, in order to be safe, we need to make sure we don’t have any fans.”
Pope said they will allow fans to bring in their own bottles of water.
They are also requiring spectators to wear a mask and will be taking everyone’s temperatures before they come in.
