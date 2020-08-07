Beloved Calhoun County Commissioner dies from COVID-19

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime and beloved Calhoun County Commissioner James Eli Henderson died Friday.
Henderson’s daughter, Cindy, posted on Facebook that she and family members sang “Amazing Grace” to her dad as he “walked into the arms of God.”
Cindy posted Eli Henderson was the greatest man she has ever known.
A fellow commissioner confirmed to WBRC FOX6 News 83-year-old Henderson died from complications from COVID-19.
Henderson was a Commissioner for District 3, and was at one time the circuit clerk.
He was also a proud retired U.S. Marine.
Services for Commissioner Henderson will by Sunday, August 9 at Walter Wellborn High School gym with visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the funeral proceeding thereafter. Graveside services will follow at Edgemont Cemetery.
The family asks anyone attending the services to wear Walter Wellborn colors which are black and white.
