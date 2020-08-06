‘Ya’ll we’ve got to get through this thing and we will together': Gov. Ivey on COVID-19, masks and testing

Governor Ivey also wanted to remind you to fill out the census. ”Alabama, if you still need to fill out your 2020 Census, do not put it off any longer. The absolute last day to be counted has been moved up to the end of September, but despite what our national deadline is, today is the day to complete your 2020 Census in Alabama. I filled out my own census on my2020census.gov and would encourage you to do the same. You can also easily do it by phone by dialing 844-330-2020. Let’s not wait any longer Alabama. The stakes are high for us, and we have much more work to be done.”