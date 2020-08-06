Walker County Sheriff implements new ‘Fit for Duty’ assessment for deputies

1. Situational Psychological Evaluations: Any employee involved in a possibly traumatic situation (i.e. deputy involved shooting, excessive use of force, calls involving extreme violence/abuse of children, etc.) will be required to be subject to a psychological evaluation performed by a medical and mental health professional. The recommendations of those medical professionals will be taken into account moving forward with the employee’s work performance evaluation. Supervisors also will retain the right to send any employee at any time for an evaluation based on observations made regarding changes in behavior (i.e. chronic missed shifts, depressed attitudes, change in personality, increased aggression, etc.). The need for psychological evaluations will be made on a case by case by members of departmental administration.