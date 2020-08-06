Walker County Schools to start with 2-day in person instruction

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools will start with a staggered schedule for students who chose traditional face to face instruction.
For the first nine weeks of school, traditional model students will attend in person in groups. Some students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays and some students will attend Thursdays and Fridays. The remaining three days will be virtual instruction.
Superintendent Dr. Joel Hagood said he and school leaders feel like this is the safest decision to ensure social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The first five days of school from August 20-26 will be virtual for all students, regardless if you signed up for face to face instruction or not.
Respective schools will set up orientation for parents and students to come to school and assign groups and learn about other operating procedures for the 2020-2021 school year.
The first day of school for traditional face to face instruction will be August 27.
The school system is working on updating the reopening plan online. Click here for the Walker County Schools’ website.
