Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issues executive order, affects bars, brewpubs, clubs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issued an executive order Thursday that includes some changes for bars, brewpubs, clubs and similar businesses.
The order goes into effect Thursday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m.
On Wednesday, August 5, the Mayor met with local bar and restaurant owners to discuss limits on alcohol sales.
The mayor said discussions will continue with restaurant owners before moving forward with potential adjustments to restaurant alcohol sales.
All adjustments to the State’s Safer at Home Order regarding alcohol sales will be reviewed on a weekly basis.
Here are the immediate adjustments in the executive order:
- Bars, brewpubs, and similar businesses which hold alcohol licenses will have an occupancy limit of 50% of normal occupancy after 9 p.m.
- Clubs and entertainment venues will have an occupancy limit of 25% of normal occupancy at all times.
Maddox opened a news conference Wednesday with the statistic that 20,000 more people will arrive in Tuscaloosa in the next couple of weeks.
Students and staff will move back to Tuscaloosa increasing the population substantially.
Maddox said given the data and the fact Tuscaloosa County’s positive COVID-19 rate is over 11 percent, that could mean 2,000-plus more people in the county could get sick. He said that could possibly mean 200+ more people admitted to DCH Regional Medical Center.
Maddox said with those numbers you can’t question the impact that more people means more numbers, and not acting will do more harm to the health care system and the economy than not taking necessary actions, including restrictions.
Talking about the increase in COVID-19 patients at DCH, Maddox said hospital leaders said the COVID-19 situation is “manageable, but fragile.”
This order is set to expire ten days after the expiration of the State Health Order. Failure to comply with this order is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and up to 6 months in jail.
To read the full executive order, visit Tuscaloosa.com/COVID19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.