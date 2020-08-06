Teenager dies in trail riding accident near Vestavia Hills

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old in a trail riding accident Thursday evening.
Deputies were called to a scene in the woods off Old Overton Road near Vestavia Hills around 6:30 p.m. That’s where they say a 16-year-old male passenger was thrown from a vehicle as it flipped over.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were also in the vehicle, but they were not injured.
The victim has not been identified by authorities at this time.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.