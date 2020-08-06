Pell City woman donates backpacks to her former elementary school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A St. Clair County woman is giving back to her old elementary school in the COVID-19 era.
Rolanda Turner is an alumnus of Coosa Valley Elementary School in Pell City.
She started planning to give out one, then five, and ended up donating 52 backpacks to students at the school.
She says the principal will decide which students receive the backpacks.
Turner tells us she became interested in community service while a student at the University of Alabama, and says it carried over after she received her degree.
“COVID-19 has really affected families, students and teachers, so giving back to the community and helping families finding ease in gradually going back to school is really something I find really rewarding,” says Turner.
Turner says each backpack contains paper, pencils, crayons, and even a small bottled water, a small bottle of hand sanitizer and a mask.
She says the local Walmart donated the paper and her brother and sister donated money.
She says she’s considering doing it again next year.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.