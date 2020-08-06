Oneonta High School football team and band quarantined after a confirmed COVID-19 case

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oneonta High School football team and the band are all under quarantine after a confirmed COVID-19 case and three people showing symptoms.
Coach Phil Phillips confirmed with WBRC FOX6 News the team is under quarantine until August 18. The band is under quarantine until August 13.
Phillips said three people have “some pretty severe flu-like symptoms”. One person is feeling better.
Phillips has told WBRC FOX6 News he was concerned about starting on August 3 because of safety issues. The program was already shut down once before this season because of some previous positive cases.
