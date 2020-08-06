6 Off Script: Meet Sheldon Haygood

This week, Sheldon Haygood brings his inspiring attitude and his favorite sports moments to Six off Script. Sheldon is known around the station as the ‘sports guy', reporting with the sports department for most of his career and delivering high school football highlights on Sideline.
But it’s Sheldon’s strategy for handling life that makes him a real winner. Hear one of our favorite reporters talk about the difficult experiences that revealed his character and how faith and a heart for others can make all the difference.
Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.
