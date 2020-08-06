Number of COVID positive hospitalizations drops below 100 at DCH Regional Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A spokesperson at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa said they have had fewer than 100 patients being cared for who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.
“We are certainly hopeful that we’re seeing a downward trend. The last two days the numbers have gone down a little bit each day. So that’s positive sign,” says Andy North, the Vice President for Marketing and Communication for the DCH Health System.
North explained there are now about 90 patients who tested positive for coronavirus who are being cared for at DCH. He says they have noticed an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings, but it’s too early to attribute that to the lower numbers at the hospital.
Staff at DCH is mindful that thousands of students are preparing to return to Tuscaloosa for classes at the University of Alabama.
“The majority by far of those who test positive are those who are younger and I’m not talking about teenagers. I’m talking about college age, all the way up to early 40′s,” North continued. He says this group has had the least impact in terms of needing in-patient care, but they are concerned that that age range could spread the virus.
“What we really need to happen with these students coming into town, is to stop the spread, especially to older populations that are more vulnerable,” North continued.
