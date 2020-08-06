New superintendent for Homewood City Schools

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Justin Hefner is the new Superintendent of Homewood City Schools.
The Homewood Board of Education made the announcement Thursday.
With 14 years of education experience, Dr. Hefner has served as a district administrator, principal, teacher, and coach. He joins the Homewood School System from Pelham City Schools where he has served as the Director of Teaching and Learning Academic Officer and Principal of Pelham Park Middle School.
Prior to joining Pelham City Schools, Dr. Hefner served as a teacher, mentor, and instructional coach at Homewood Middle School. He was also awarded HMS’ Teacher of the Year and served on the district’s administrative cohort.
“For 10 years my wife and I have lived and raised our children in Homewood as I truly believe it is such a special community with some of the best educators in the state. I am humbled and excited to serve the students, staff, and families of Homewood,” Dr. Hefner said.
“Dr. Cleveland leaves a tremendous legacy for the school system, and I am thankful and honored to continue the mission of Homewood City Schools.”
Dr. Hefner received his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and his masters in education from Texas State University. In 2016, he earned his education specialist degree from Samford University as well as his doctorate in education. While at Samford University, he was a recipient of the Samford Learning for Life Award and served on the School Leadership Summit Committee.
He also serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of West Alabama and a leadership mentor at Samford University.
Dr. Hefner will begin serving as Homewood City Schools’ Superintendent on August 17.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.