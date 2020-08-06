Missing Kansas woman was headed to Birmingham to visit family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends need help in their search for a missing Kansas mother.
Marilane Carter, 36, was last seen leaving her home in Overland Park, Kansas on August 1 around 8:15 p.m.
According to Overland Park Police officers Carter was driving to Birmingham to visit family. Officers said the last known telephone contact with family places Carter in the Memphis, Tennessee area.
Carter is 5′8″ and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black yoga pants.
Officers said Carter made some concerning statements to her family and they have not heard from her since Sunday, August 2.
She was driving her gray 2011 GMC Acadia with Kansas license plate 194 LFY.
If you see Carter and/or her vehicle call your local law enforcement agency.
