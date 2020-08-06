Local nursing home gets creative as residents start to see visitors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Martin’s in the Pines Retirement Community is trying to think outside the box for the residents.
The senior living center hasn’t allowed visitors in the building since March, but now more than 300 residents are getting to see their families face to face. The chatter box was built by the retirement community’s staff as a safe way for residents to visit in person with their loved ones.
“It’s just some plexi-glass and wood and it’s on wheels,” Knowles said.
But it’s making all the difference for families that have been separated for so long.
“They were already calling their families and saying ‘you can come see me now’, so they were really excited,” Life and Management director for St. Martin’s in the Pines, Tina Knowles, said. “They are crying or they kiss through the plexi-glass. They’ve done fist bumps and they hug through the plexi-glass. We just make the best of it.”
Residents can use the outdoor box for 30 minutes while wearing a mask. Up to 5 family members can come, with temperature checks before.
“They are just so grateful that they actually get to put their eyes on them,” Knowles said. “They know that we are taking good care of them, but just to put their eyes on them to know that they are okay.”
Knowles says it’s popular, with already more than 80 visits in one month.
“I have probably 20-30 phone calls everyday,” Knowles said. “It just helps reconnect families, and that’s what it is all about. Just reconnecting families.”
The retirement community has 3 chatter boxes and is working on building two more for residents and families to use.
